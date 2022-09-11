Police: 2 died when stolen vehicle crashed in Dauphin County Saturday morning

State Police at Harrisburg said two people are dead after a stolen vehicle crashed in Dauphin County at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police said three men stole a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Delaware Friday night, and between Friday night and Saturday morning had at one point fled troopers at a high rate of speed during an attempted traffic stop.

The vehicle was still traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 22 west/Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township when the driver lost control and traveled off the road.

Two men were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced deceased: Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia, and Waldir Adonay Hernandez-Monge, 24, of Maryland. A 28-year-old Maryland man, Elio Alarcon-Ozioa, was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for evaluation of treatment of his injuries.

Police did not specify the level of injuries he suffered, nor which one of the men had been driving the vehicle.

Police said they did find drugs and drug paraphernalia on Alarcon-Ozoia.

Police said the investigation into the crash and stolen vehicle are ongoing. The westbound lane of Route 22 had been shut down for about four hours during the crash investigation.