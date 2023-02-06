A teenager was charged as an adult in an attempted homicide case from late January, Carlisle Police announced late last week.

Jermiah Sellers, 16, of Carlisle, was charged with felony attempted homicide and two counts of attempted aggravated assault, as well as two counts of recklessly endangering another person, in connection with a Jan. 26 incident in the first block of West Louther Street.

Police were dispatched to the area at 5:38 p.m. that day for a report of shots fired. Through an investigation and interviews with the victim and witnesses, police determined that someone fired a shot at a moving vehicle while it was traveling eastbound on West Louther Street.

Police said bullet fragments were recovered from the vehicle after a round had struck the rear door and was narrowly stopped by the rear panel of the driver's seat. A spent shell casing was also located on the sidewalk, according to police.

Through witnesses and video footage, police said they identified the shooter as Sellers.

The next day, police executed multiple warrants in the 100 block of West Penn Street with the help of the Cumberland County Special Response Team, and Sellers was taken into custody.

Sellers is being charged as an adult, and Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley denied bail in the case due to Sellers' threat to himself and others. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Judge Jonathan Birbeck's office on Feb. 22.