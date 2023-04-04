A 14-year-old New Cumberland juvenile was released to family members after an attempted stabbing Monday, New Cumberland Borough Police said.

Police, who did not identify the juvenile's gender, said the teen attempted to stab a 14-year-old from Lower Allen and a 12-year-old from New Cumberland in the 1100 block of Drexel Hills Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday before being interrupted by adults.

The knife was seized and no one was injured. The teen initially fled before being located a short time later by New Cumberland Police.

Police took the teen into custody, but they said Cumberland County Juvenile Probation declined to place the juvenile into a facility, and the teen was released to family.

The teen faces charges of aggravated assault and simple assault, but those charges will proceed through Cumberland County Juvenile Court and not through the adult court system.