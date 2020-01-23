Police: 15-year-old boy hides in back yards, assaults Carlisle officer during chase

An unnamed 15-year-old boy assaulted a Carlisle police officer during an attempt to avoid capture on an active warrant Tuesday, borough police said.

Officers approached the boy at about 12:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pitt Street, but he fled on foot. He attempted to elude officers by hiding in back yards on West North Street, police said. He was spotted again, and again fled.

He assaulted a police officer to avoid capture, and the chase caused a different officer to fall due to icy conditions, police said.

The boy was eventually apprehended and charged as a juvenile with aggravated assault, obstructing the administration of law or other government function and disorderly conduct, according to police.

