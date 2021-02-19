Plea entered in 2017 Carlisle killing of Rhyheim Hodge

The man accused of pulling the trigger in the 2017 killing of Rhyheim Hodge in Carlisle has pleaded guilty to charges that will put him behind bars for 20 to 40 years, while his two alleged accomplices in the robbery-gone-wrong are still on track for a jury trial.
Christopher Williams entered a guilty plea Jan. 29 on a conspiracy to murder charge with a sentence of 20 to 40 years, as well as for a robbery charge with a five to 10-year sentence to be served concurrently.
The men accused of assisting Williams in the crime, Cordae Jones and Tyrale Hill-Price, still face charges in Hodge’s death, with preparations for a trial by jury underway, according to court records.
Hodge was killed on Nov. 12, 2017, and Williams was arrested two days later based on a rapid DNA test, the county district attorney’s office said at the time. In December 2019, a grand jury report and indictment was released, alleging involvement by Jones and Hill-Price as well.
Hodge was known to sell drugs, according to the grand jury report, and the three men are alleged to have conspired to rob him to obtain drugs and cash.
Jones was involved in obtaining the gun used by Williams in the crime, the grand jury alleges, and Hill-Price assisted in obtaining the vehicle used, as well as providing Williams with information about Hodge’s housemate, according to the report.
The men planned to rob Hodge while the housemate was out of town, according to the grand jury. But when Williams arrived, Hodge had a group of people over watching a football game.
Williams allegedly tried to take a woman hostage, but a physical struggle ensued, according to police, during which Williams shot Hodge and Williams was stabbed but fled.
Williams sought hospital treatment for his wound, police said, alerting them to his involvement. Text messages cited in the grand jury report corroborate Jones' and Hill-Price’s involvement, the indictment alleges.
Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert had sought the death penalty against Williams. All three men were denied bail after their arrests and are incarcerated.
