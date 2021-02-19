Plea entered in 2017 Carlisle killing of Rhyheim Hodge

The man accused of pulling the trigger in the 2017 killing of Rhyheim Hodge in Carlisle has pleaded guilty to charges that will put him behind bars for 20 to 40 years, while his two alleged accomplices in the robbery-gone-wrong are still on track for a jury trial.

Christopher Williams entered a guilty plea Jan. 29 on a conspiracy to murder charge with a sentence of 20 to 40 years, as well as for a robbery charge with a five to 10-year sentence to be served concurrently.

The men accused of assisting Williams in the crime, Cordae Jones and Tyrale Hill-Price, still face charges in Hodge’s death, with preparations for a trial by jury underway, according to court records.

Hodge was killed on Nov. 12, 2017, and Williams was arrested two days later based on a rapid DNA test, the county district attorney’s office said at the time. In December 2019, a grand jury report and indictment was released, alleging involvement by Jones and Hill-Price as well.

Hodge was known to sell drugs, according to the grand jury report, and the three men are alleged to have conspired to rob him to obtain drugs and cash.

