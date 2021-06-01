Placey steps down from bench as part of disciplinary case

Judge Thomas Placey is off the bench as of Tuesday as part of the ongoing disciplinary case against him for alleged erratic and aggressive behavior.

A motion made Friday by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board dropped some of the counts of the complaint against Placey, citing the fact that he would be retiring from his position on the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas effective June 1, 2021.

The motion to withdraw portions of the complaint was part of an agreement in which Placey offered to step down early, according to Richard Long, chief counsel for the conduct board.

“The board considered that request and deemed it to be an acceptable arrangement,” Long said.

Placey did not seek retention on the 2021 ballot, and would thus have been off the bench next year regardless.

The counts of the complaint that were withdrawn Friday were those which charged that Placey’s behavior had brought the judicial office into disrepute in violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution. The remainder of the counts against Placey, which do not invoke the disrepute clause of the state constitution, will continue to proceed through the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline.