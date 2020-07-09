Placey claims CTE from college sports impaired his behavior in response to judicial discipline charges

In a court briefing filed Wednesday evening, Cumberland County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey claimed that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) related to his college sports career is to blame for the erratic behavior that has resulted in disciplinary charges being levied against him in the state’s judicial review court.
Placey’s briefing was submitted to the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline in response to charges filed last month by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board, which had launched a months-long investigation of multiple instances in which Placey’s alleged ill-temperament in the courtroom violated that state’s legal standards.
Those allegations carry significant implications, not only for Placey’s personal standing but also for the cases that the conduct board says Placey handled improperly and which he failed to ensure were fully heard before issuing a ruling.
The investigation was centered, at least in part, on the marital settlement case of Monroe Township resident Tony Samento, which was overturned on appeal last year by a ruling in which the Pennsylvania Superior Court took Placey to task for his questionable behavior and poor jurisprudence.
In his filing this week, Placey mostly admitted to the conduct board’s allegations regarding the Samento case and others referenced in the board’s filing of charges.
The reason for his erratic behavior, according to Placey’s filing, is CTE.
“By way of further clarification, Judge Placey recognized a change in his impulsive behavioral control beginning in late 2018 and early 2019, well before the Judicial Conduct Board’s investigation began,” Placey’s attorney, Heidi Eakin, wrote this week.
“In August 2017, Judge Placey received notices from the NCAA of the potential for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), believed to be linked to concussions he had suffered during his academic career related to collegiate sports,” Eakin continued.
Placey said he discussed this issue with his primary care doctor, and “as of 2020, he is an enrolled member of the NCAA Concussion Management Medical Monitoring Program that is begin established as part of the NCAA settlement.”
“As a direct result of the perceived temperament changes, Judge Placey sought professional assistance from ‘Judges Concerning for Judges’ in April 2019,” Eakin wrote. “This continuous commitment to treatment and improvement aids him in reducing frustration and containing emotional reactions. This course of treatment has allowed him to develop the additional skills necessary to de-escalate internally, without litigants’ knowledge, otherwise frustrating courtroom situations.”
Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline has eight justices, who have the power to call hearings and trial sessions to adjudicate the charges brought forth by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board and the accused judge.
The board has the power to issue sanctions, including fines, suspensions and removal from the bench in the most severe cases.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.