Placey claims CTE from college sports impaired his behavior in response to judicial discipline charges

The reason for his erratic behavior, according to Placey’s filing, is CTE.

“By way of further clarification, Judge Placey recognized a change in his impulsive behavioral control beginning in late 2018 and early 2019, well before the Judicial Conduct Board’s investigation began,” Placey’s attorney, Heidi Eakin, wrote this week.

“In August 2017, Judge Placey received notices from the NCAA of the potential for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), believed to be linked to concussions he had suffered during his academic career related to collegiate sports,” Eakin continued.

Placey said he discussed this issue with his primary care doctor, and “as of 2020, he is an enrolled member of the NCAA Concussion Management Medical Monitoring Program that is begin established as part of the NCAA settlement.”

“As a direct result of the perceived temperament changes, Judge Placey sought professional assistance from ‘Judges Concerning for Judges’ in April 2019,” Eakin wrote. “This continuous commitment to treatment and improvement aids him in reducing frustration and containing emotional reactions. This course of treatment has allowed him to develop the additional skills necessary to de-escalate internally, without litigants’ knowledge, otherwise frustrating courtroom situations.”