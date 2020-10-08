Phone outage in Carlisle area affects Cumberland County Department of Public Safety non-emergency line

The Carlisle area is currently experiencing a phone outage of ten-digit calling, including the ability for the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to receive non-emergency calls for assistance.

Residents who need non-emergency assistance from fire, EMS and law enforcement services in Cumberland County are encouraged to use 9-1-1 until the phone services are restored.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety will continue to provide updates on this situation and will advise when they are made aware of the phone systems being restored.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.