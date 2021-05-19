 Skip to main content
Philly judges win Democratic primaries for statewide courts
Voting sign

Pictured is a "Vote Here" sign at a polling place in Cumberland County.

 Sentinel file

HARRISBURG — Two Philadelphia judges have been picked by Democratic voters as the party's nominees to run for open seats on two statewide appellate courts in November.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane won a three-way primary contest Tuesday for a Superior Court seat, beating two lawyers in private practice from the Pittsburgh area.

The Superior Court handles criminal and civil appeals from county courts.

Lane led with 47% of the vote, with 92% of precincts reporting. More than 910,000 ballots were cast.

Republican Megan Sullivan ran unopposed for her party's nomination.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Lori Dumas won a nomination in a four-way primary contest for two open seats on the Commonwealth Court. The court handles lawsuits and appeals involving state and governmental agencies.

Dumas had 29% of the vote with 91% of precincts reporting.

The competition between Common Pleas Court Judge David Lee Spurgeon and lawyer Amanda Green Hawkins of Allegheny County for the other nomination was too early to call Wednesday as votes were still being counted.

Republicans Drew Crompton and Stacy Wallace were uncontested.

On Tuesday night, Kevin Brobson, a Commonwealth Court judge from Dauphin County, won the Republican nomination in a three-way primary contest for an open seat on state Supreme Court.

Democrat Maria McLaughlin, a Superior Court judge, ran uncontested for her party’s nomination.

