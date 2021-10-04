 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia man dies in crash on PA Turnpike in Fairview Township Saturday
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Philadelphia man dies in crash on PA Turnpike in Fairview Township Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A Philadelphia man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Newville said Rahkeem Thompson, 24, was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan west in the center lane of the turnpike near mile marker 243.5 in Fairview Township at a high rate of speed. When he approached a slower-moving vehicle, he made an abrupt lane change and lost control of the car. The car went across the right lane and into the guide rail.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News