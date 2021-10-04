Philadelphia man dies in crash on PA Turnpike in Fairview Township Saturday

A Philadelphia man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday night.
State Police at Newville said Rahkeem Thompson, 24, was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan west in the center lane of the turnpike near mile marker 243.5 in Fairview Township at a high rate of speed. When he approached a slower-moving vehicle, he made an abrupt lane change and lost control of the car. The car went across the right lane and into the guide rail.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
