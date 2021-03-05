Philadelphia man charged with attempted homicide after pursuit on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A Philadelphia man faces multiple charges after leading State Police on a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning.

State Police said troopers tried to pull over Mark Anthony Davenport, 31, who was driving a white 2020 Honda sedan 90 mph in a 70 mph zone near mile marker 210.1 in Upper Mifflin Township at about 10:50 a.m.

Davenport took off at a high rate of speed, driving east in the westbound lanes and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic before crashing into a field, according to police.

As troopers attempted to arrest him, Davenport struggled and tried to disarm the trooper and point the trooper's gun at his head.

When another trooper arrived at the scene, Davenport tried to get into a vehicle that had stopped along the shoulder of the highway. Troopers were then able to take him into custody.

No members of the public were injured in the incident, police said.

Davenport was arraigned on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and three counts of simple assault in front of Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick.