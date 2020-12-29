Philadelphia DA: Police should wait to share Christmas shooting footage

PHILADELPHIA — The district attorney of Philadelphia is asking police to hold off on releasing body camera footage or other images in the case of a man shot and killed by two officers after police said he fired into a crowd early on Christmas Day, killing his son and wounding another youth.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he had asked the police commissioner that video or photo evidence in the investigation be withheld “until we have received input from the families of the deceased and the survivor on what, if any, images or footage can be released publicly."

Police said they responded to a disturbance in northeast Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday and were trying to defuse matters when additional family members came out of their homes and formed a crowd outside and fights broke out.

Police said Jesus Perez, 43, pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired, hitting his son, Jeremy Perez, 15, and striking a 17-year-old who is also related to him. Two officers then fired, hitting Jesus Perez. He and his son were both pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.