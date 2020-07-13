Perry County woman charged in stabbing in Landisburg

Perry County woman charged in stabbing in Landisburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A Landisburg woman faces charges after a stabbing Sunday evening in Perry County, according to State Police at Newport.

Coraima Hannel Troche, 26, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and criminal mischief after the incident about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they were dispatched to East Main Street in Landisburg for a report of a stabbing and found the male victim, who was treated by EMS for wounds.

Police identified the suspect as Troche, located her and arrested her. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News