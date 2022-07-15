Perry County woman charged after multiple dead dogs found in yard

A Perry County woman faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after police said they discovered multiple dead dogs on her property.

Anita Zeiders, 62, of Shermans Dale, was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, six misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and four more summary counts each of neglect of shelter and neglect of veterinary care for animals following an investigation into an animal cruelty complaint in July.

State Police at Newport say they responded to Zeiders' home in the 500 block of Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township between July 3 and July 13 and discovered the dead dogs in the yard. Police did not specify how many they found on the property.

Upon entering the residence, police said they discovered it was covered with feces, fur and fleas to a degree that the floor was not visible.

Zeiders was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, and she was released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.