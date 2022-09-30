Perry County man charged with sex crimes

A Loysville man is in Perry County prison on $200,000 bail following his arrest Sept. 26 on various sex charges, according to court records.
State Police in Lykens arrested Brandon James Morrison, 29, in Bloomfield Borough and charged him with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
The charges stem from a July 2 incident, court records report. Morrison was not able to post bail.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.