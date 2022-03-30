 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Perry County man charged with murder in December crash that killed infant

A Millerstown man faces murder charges in connection with a December crash in which an infant placed in the front seat without proper restraints died, according to State Police at Newport.

Kevin Kissinger, 25, was charged Tuesday with murder in the third degree, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and endangering the welfare of children, as well as misdemeanor DUI, DUI unsafe driving and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to summary traffic violations, in relation to the Dec. 31 crash on Ridge Road in Greenwood Township.

Police said they determined that Kissinger was intoxicated at the time of the crash at 8:54 p.m. and that he had placed the 6-week-old child in the front seat without restraints.

The Perry County District Attorney approved the recent filing of charges, and Kissinger was taken into custody. He remains in Perry County Prison after bail was denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.

