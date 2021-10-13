Perry County man charged with attempted homicide after road rage shooting

A Perry County man is in prison on attempted homicide charges after police said he shot at a vehicle that passed him Tuesday morning.

State Police at Newport said Ashton Taylor, 30, of New Bloomfield, was charged with attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the incident at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on Newport Road in Wheatfield Township.

Police said an 18-year-old Newport man was driving east on Newport Road when he got directly behind Taylor's vehicle. The teen was passing Taylor, when police said Taylor fired a handgun toward the teen's vehicle.

Police said the bullet passed through the teen's rear passenger door, grazed the rear of his driver's seat and became embedded in the driver's side B-pillar directly behind where the teen was seated.

Taylor was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, and Taylor remains in Perry County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.