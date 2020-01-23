Perry County man accused of raping two young girls

A Perry County man is facing dozens of felony charges after police say he raped two young girls 17 years ago.
The first alleged victim told police that Thomas Eugene Strock, 36, of Liverpool, Pennsylvania, raped her in Perry County several times between December 2009 and December 2011, when she was 5 and 6 years old, according to State Police at Newport.
The second alleged victim told police that Strock had sexually assaulted her in Juniata County between March 15 and May 4, 2003, when she was 5 years old, police said Thursday.
Police encourage anyone with information about similar incidents involving Strock to contact Trooper Trisha Campbell at 717-567-3110.
Strock was charged in Perry County with felony counts of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offense, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and statutory sexual assault, according to court documents. He was also charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors.
He was charged in Juniata County with 28 felony counts, including four counts each of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, contact/communication with a minor - sexual offenses, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent. He also faces four counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors and four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent, according to court documents.
He was arraigned and confined to Mifflin County Prison with bail denied due to "danger to minors in (the) community," court documents state.
