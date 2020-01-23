Perry County man accused of raping two young girls

A Perry County man is facing dozens of felony charges after police say he raped two young girls 17 years ago.

The first alleged victim told police that Thomas Eugene Strock, 36, of Liverpool, Pennsylvania, raped her in Perry County several times between December 2009 and December 2011, when she was 5 and 6 years old, according to State Police at Newport.

The second alleged victim told police that Strock had sexually assaulted her in Juniata County between March 15 and May 4, 2003, when she was 5 years old, police said Thursday.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Police encourage anyone with information about similar incidents involving Strock to contact Trooper Trisha Campbell at 717-567-3110.

Strock was charged in Perry County with felony counts of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offense, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and statutory sexual assault, according to court documents. He was also charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors.