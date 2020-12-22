Pennsylvania Supreme Court alters police rules for warrantless vehicle searches

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Based on our initial review, we believe this decision will dramatically change the legal interpretation of how warrantless searches of automobiles are conducted in Pennsylvania and could greatly diminish the clarity and predictability in this area of the law,” Rowe said.

In a 2011 search warrant case that did not involve a vehicle, the U.S. Supreme Court listed as exigent circumstances the need to provide emergency aid, hot pursuit of a fleeing suspect or the prospect of the destruction of evidence.

Donohue's opinion was joined by three of the other four Democrats on the court. Both Republican justices and Democratic Justice Kevin Dougherty dissented, arguing the 2014 precedent should stand.

“When we become untethered from our previous decisions, we instantly implicate this court’s credibility and our ability to effectively adjudicate the many types of cases upon which litigants look to us for guidance,” Republican Justice Sallie Mundy wrote.

She said the previous standard of probable cause alone to justify a warrantless vehicle search “offered a bright-line rule already in effect" and “deferred to the needs of those we entrust with the difficult job of policing.”