Pennsylvania state trooper wounded, suspect in custody

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said.

Two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a suspect ran into the store and the troopers followed.

According to state police, a struggle ensued and the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the troopers in the leg.

The trooper was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. His condition was not been released, but the injury is not considered life-threatening. Officials have not released the name of the trooper, who is assigned to the Beaver station.

The other trooper, who sustained minor injuries, was able to detain the suspect with the assistance of store patrons, state police said.

Authorities took Damian Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, into custody. Charges were pending.

