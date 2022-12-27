 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 102 new troopers

Pennsylvania State Police logo

The Pennsylvania State Police Academy welcomed 102 new cadets Friday as the 165th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”

State Police officials said six cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School:

  • Cody J. Dugan received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership
  • Cole J. Zapf received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests
  • Casey L. Ward received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications
  • Gage T. Fischer received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class
  • Kyle J. Morton received the Col. Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training
  • Ryan G. Reilly received the Sgt. Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course

The new troopers will report to the following stations on Jan. 3:

Troop B, Belle Vernon

  • Cameron K. Allmendinger
  • Troop B, Uniontown
  • Tyler E. Barry
  • Jesse J. Gillespie
  • Jeremy R. Miller
  • Jordan L. Miller
  • Jenna Mulet
  • Alexander A. Nemec
  • Derek D. Richards

Troop B, Waynesburg

  • Bo H. Ricci
  • Mina L. Tomovich Thompson
  • Troop C, Clarion
  • Brandon E. Hoffman
  • Troop C, Clearfield
  • Joseph DiPietro IV
  • Alex T. Verne

Troop C, Lewis Run

  • Rex E. Martin Jr.
  • Kyle J. Morton
  • Joshua M. Perkins

Troop C, Marienville

  • Caleb A. Baxter
  • Dylan R. Cyphert

Troop C, Punxsutawney

  • Gary J. Evans

Troop C, Ridgway

  • Kaelie A. Fox
  • Brendan D. Laird
  • Joseph A. Tommelleo

Troop D. Kittanning

  • Anthony D. Bertoluzzi
  • Joseph J. Daransky
  • Andrew J. Dindinger

Troop D. New Castle

  • Vincent G. Buonpane

Troop E, Corry

  • George D. Dufala III
  • Elijah M. Kaufman

Troop F, Coudersport

  • Gage T. Fischer
  • Ryan S. Querry
  • Benjamin D. Sterling
  • Luke T. Stutsman

Troop F, Emporium

  • Hailee C. McCandless

Troop F, Lamar

  • Dylan N. Krivosky

Troop F, Mansfield

  • Alexander D. Rivers

Troop F, Milton

  • Timothy B. Hummel
  • Casey L. Ward

Troop F, Montoursville

  • Evan R. Llanso
  • Christopher S. Moore Jr.

Troop H. Carlisle

  • Christopher L. Cannino
  • Jason C. Cutshall
  • Micah P. Wise

Troop H, Chambersburg

  • Antoinette R. Cross
  • Daniel C. Miley
  • Catherine A. Miller
  • Spenser C. Myers
  • Kevin P. Rhodes

Troop H, Gettysburg

  • Daniel J. Keene
  • Ryan G. Reilly
  • Ethan D. Rhoads

Troop H, Harrisburg

  • David C. Jeffers
  • Trevor N. Royer
  • Kaitlyn J. Smith

Troop H. Lykens

  • Brandon B. Boyd
  • Cody J. Dugan

Troop H. Newport

  • Gage J. Boreman
  • Troop J, Avondale
  • Andrew J. Bernier
  • Chandler B. Melchior
  • Daquan A. Worley

Troop J, Embreeville

  • Cole J. Zapf

Troop J, Lancaster

  • Melissa S. Brett
  • Joshua I. Croyle
  • Ryan J. Kalinich
  • Blaize A. Raisner

Troop J, York

  • Matthew T. Anderson Jr.
  • Kirsten E. Deck
  • Ethan I. Healey
  • Jesse R. Huber
  • Frank C. Montecalvo III
  • Joseph C. Moore
  • Mark A. Stephens Jr.
  • Parker M. Wallace

Troop K. Media

  • Marie E. Haydak
  • David S. Milligan
  • Tyler W. Moyer
  • Jose A. Russi
  • Joseph A. Sivo

Troop K, Philadelphia

  • David S. Litovsky
  • Nicholas P. Nowak
  • Glenn W. Seymour Jr.

Troop L, Jonestown

  • McKenzy A. Keener
  • Mark A. Mlynek

Troop L, Reading

  • Michael J. Bozym
  • David R. Piestrak
  • Ethan P. Shane

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

  • Cole W. Weil

Troop M, Bethlehem

  • Raheem O. Ford
  • Andres F. Orozco-Castillo
  • Michael J. Stasko Jr.
  • Tydus J. Winstead

Troop M, Dublin

  • David M. Rybicki
  • Julian T. Stires

Troop M, Fogelsville

  • Anthony M. Chidiac
  • Caleb D. Stoeckmann
  • Michael Torres

Troop N, Stroudsburg

  • Richard A. Grippi
  • Dylan M. Walck

Troop P, Towanda

  • Austin J. Altemus
  • Santino J. Alunni
  • Colton B. Babcock
  • Alexander K. Gregoire
  • Logan J. Knapp

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

