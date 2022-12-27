Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduates 102 new troopers

The Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduated 102 cadets Friday.

It was the 165th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”

State Police officials said six cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School:

Cody J. Dugan received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership

Cole J. Zapf received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests

Casey L. Ward received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications

Gage T. Fischer received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class

Kyle J. Morton received the Col. Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training

Ryan G. Reilly received the Sgt. Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course

The new troopers will report to the following stations on Jan. 3:

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Cameron K. Allmendinger

Troop B, Uniontown

Tyler E. Barry

Jesse J. Gillespie

Jeremy R. Miller

Jordan L. Miller

Jenna Mulet

Alexander A. Nemec

Derek D. Richards

Troop B, Waynesburg

Bo H. Ricci

Mina L. Tomovich Thompson

Troop C, Clarion

Brandon E. Hoffman

Troop C, Clearfield

Joseph DiPietro IV

Alex T. Verne

Troop C, Lewis Run

Rex E. Martin Jr.

Kyle J. Morton

Joshua M. Perkins

Troop C, Marienville

Caleb A. Baxter

Dylan R. Cyphert

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Gary J. Evans

Troop C, Ridgway

Kaelie A. Fox

Brendan D. Laird

Joseph A. Tommelleo

Troop D. Kittanning

Anthony D. Bertoluzzi

Joseph J. Daransky

Andrew J. Dindinger

Troop D. New Castle

Vincent G. Buonpane

Troop E, Corry

George D. Dufala III

Elijah M. Kaufman

Troop F, Coudersport

Gage T. Fischer

Ryan S. Querry

Benjamin D. Sterling

Luke T. Stutsman

Troop F, Emporium

Hailee C. McCandless

Troop F, Lamar

Dylan N. Krivosky

Troop F, Mansfield

Alexander D. Rivers

Troop F, Milton

Timothy B. Hummel

Casey L. Ward

Troop F, Montoursville

Evan R. Llanso

Christopher S. Moore Jr.

Troop H. Carlisle

Christopher L. Cannino

Jason C. Cutshall

Micah P. Wise

Troop H, Chambersburg

Antoinette R. Cross

Daniel C. Miley

Catherine A. Miller

Spenser C. Myers

Kevin P. Rhodes

Troop H, Gettysburg

Daniel J. Keene

Ryan G. Reilly

Ethan D. Rhoads

Troop H, Harrisburg

David C. Jeffers

Trevor N. Royer

Kaitlyn J. Smith

Troop H. Lykens

Brandon B. Boyd

Cody J. Dugan

Troop H, Newport

Gage J. Boreman

Troop J, Avondale

Andrew J. Bernier

Chandler B. Melchior

Daquan A. Worley

Troop J, Embreeville

Cole J. Zapf

Troop J, Lancaster

Melissa S. Brett

Joshua I. Croyle

Ryan J. Kalinich

Blaize A. Raisner

Troop J, York

Matthew T. Anderson Jr.

Kirsten E. Deck

Ethan I. Healey

Jesse R. Huber

Frank C. Montecalvo III

Joseph C. Moore

Mark A. Stephens Jr.

Parker M. Wallace

Troop K, Media

Marie E. Haydak

David S. Milligan

Tyler W. Moyer

Jose A. Russi

Joseph A. Sivo

Troop K, Philadelphia

David S. Litovsky

Nicholas P. Nowak

Glenn W. Seymour Jr.

Troop L, Jonestown

McKenzy A. Keener

Mark A. Mlynek

Troop L, Reading

Michael J. Bozym

David R. Piestrak

Ethan P. Shane

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Cole W. Weil

Troop M, Bethlehem

Raheem O. Ford

Andres F. Orozco-Castillo

Michael J. Stasko Jr.

Tydus J. Winstead

Troop M, Dublin

David M. Rybicki

Julian T. Stires

Troop M, Fogelsville

Anthony M. Chidiac

Caleb D. Stoeckmann

Michael Torres

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Richard A. Grippi

Dylan M. Walck

Troop P, Towanda

Austin J. Altemus

Santino J. Alunni

Colton B. Babcock

Alexander K. Gregoire

Logan J. Knapp