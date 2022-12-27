Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduates 102 new troopers

The Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduated 102 cadets Friday.
It was the 165th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”
State Police officials said six cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School:
- Cody J. Dugan received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership
- Cole J. Zapf received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests
- Casey L. Ward received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications
- Gage T. Fischer received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class
- Kyle J. Morton received the Col. Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training
- Ryan G. Reilly received the Sgt. Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course
People are also reading…
The new troopers will report to the following stations on Jan. 3:
Troop B, Belle Vernon
- Cameron K. Allmendinger
- Troop B, Uniontown
- Tyler E. Barry
- Jesse J. Gillespie
- Jeremy R. Miller
- Jordan L. Miller
- Jenna Mulet
- Alexander A. Nemec
- Derek D. Richards
Troop B, Waynesburg
- Bo H. Ricci
- Mina L. Tomovich Thompson
Troop C, Clarion
- Brandon E. Hoffman
Troop C, Clearfield
- Joseph DiPietro IV
- Alex T. Verne
Troop C, Lewis Run
- Rex E. Martin Jr.
- Kyle J. Morton
- Joshua M. Perkins
Troop C, Marienville
- Caleb A. Baxter
- Dylan R. Cyphert
Troop C, Punxsutawney
- Gary J. Evans
Troop C, Ridgway
- Kaelie A. Fox
- Brendan D. Laird
- Joseph A. Tommelleo
Troop D. Kittanning
- Anthony D. Bertoluzzi
- Joseph J. Daransky
- Andrew J. Dindinger
Troop D. New Castle
- Vincent G. Buonpane
Troop E, Corry
- George D. Dufala III
- Elijah M. Kaufman
Troop F, Coudersport
- Gage T. Fischer
- Ryan S. Querry
- Benjamin D. Sterling
- Luke T. Stutsman
Troop F, Emporium
- Hailee C. McCandless
Troop F, Lamar
- Dylan N. Krivosky
Troop F, Mansfield
- Alexander D. Rivers
Troop F, Milton
- Timothy B. Hummel
- Casey L. Ward
Troop F, Montoursville
- Evan R. Llanso
- Christopher S. Moore Jr.
Troop H. Carlisle
- Christopher L. Cannino
- Jason C. Cutshall
- Micah P. Wise
Troop H, Chambersburg
- Antoinette R. Cross
- Daniel C. Miley
- Catherine A. Miller
- Spenser C. Myers
- Kevin P. Rhodes
Troop H, Gettysburg
- Daniel J. Keene
- Ryan G. Reilly
- Ethan D. Rhoads
Troop H, Harrisburg
- David C. Jeffers
- Trevor N. Royer
- Kaitlyn J. Smith
Troop H. Lykens
- Brandon B. Boyd
- Cody J. Dugan
Troop H, Newport
- Gage J. Boreman
- Troop J, Avondale
- Andrew J. Bernier
- Chandler B. Melchior
- Daquan A. Worley
Troop J, Embreeville
- Cole J. Zapf
Troop J, Lancaster
- Melissa S. Brett
- Joshua I. Croyle
- Ryan J. Kalinich
- Blaize A. Raisner
Troop J, York
- Matthew T. Anderson Jr.
- Kirsten E. Deck
- Ethan I. Healey
- Jesse R. Huber
- Frank C. Montecalvo III
- Joseph C. Moore
- Mark A. Stephens Jr.
- Parker M. Wallace
Troop K, Media
- Marie E. Haydak
- David S. Milligan
- Tyler W. Moyer
- Jose A. Russi
- Joseph A. Sivo
Troop K, Philadelphia
- David S. Litovsky
- Nicholas P. Nowak
- Glenn W. Seymour Jr.
Troop L, Jonestown
- McKenzy A. Keener
- Mark A. Mlynek
Troop L, Reading
- Michael J. Bozym
- David R. Piestrak
- Ethan P. Shane
Troop L, Schuylkill Haven
- Cole W. Weil
Troop M, Bethlehem
- Raheem O. Ford
- Andres F. Orozco-Castillo
- Michael J. Stasko Jr.
- Tydus J. Winstead
Troop M, Dublin
- David M. Rybicki
- Julian T. Stires
Troop M, Fogelsville
- Anthony M. Chidiac
- Caleb D. Stoeckmann
- Michael Torres
Troop N, Stroudsburg
- Richard A. Grippi
- Dylan M. Walck
Troop P, Towanda
- Austin J. Altemus
- Santino J. Alunni
- Colton B. Babcock
- Alexander K. Gregoire
- Logan J. Knapp
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.