Pennsylvania judge puts hold on state 'ghost guns' policy

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in December issued a legal opinion that the 80% receivers are firearms under state law, leading the state police to develop the background checks procedure and a new form for their sales.

He said he was acting because the gun parts can be quickly assembled and are not traceable because they lack serial numbers. Shapiro said they have increasingly turned up in the hands of people legally barred from possessing firearms, and that more than 100 ghost guns were seized from prohibited purchasers in Philadelphia last year.

On Friday, Shapiro's office said Brobson's injunction did not change their legal opinion that the 80% receivers are firearms, and that they intended to continue to defend the state police in the litigation.

Shapiro's December legal guidance told state police to treat unassembled gun frames as firearms if they are designed to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive, or if they can be readily converted to do so. He said no single factor can determine whether a gun frame meets that standard, but that all applicable factors should be considered when figuring out whether a part or parts can be readily converted into working guns.

Brobson said his preliminary review suggested Shapiro's letter does not match the definition of firearm under Pennsylvania law.