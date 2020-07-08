Pennsylvania inmates file challenge to parole restrictions

Jackson was convicted for her role in luring a man to her house, where her co-defendant shot and killed the man during a robbery. Scaggs testified she refused to kill a man during a drug deal after her co-defendant, who later shot and killed the man, believed he was an informant.

The lawyers argue that these inmates along with the 1,100 others convicted under the statute for their accomplice roles or for indirect deaths are less culpable, making the life without parole sentence cruel under the state's constitution.

They say all of the inmates in the lawsuit have made efforts to better themselves by seeking addiction treatment, learning trades, starting support groups, earning college credits and serving as mentors and counselors to others during their combined 199 years in prison.

The only way for those inmates to receive a meaningful chance at rejoining society is if their sentences are commuted, something that the lawyers said has become increasingly rare with just eight inmates receiving commutations between 1995 and 2018 in Pennsylvania.

“The complete absence of any individualized assessment when it comes to imposing (death by incarceration) sentences in Pennsylvania is in stark contrast to the death penalty, to which the Supreme Court has compared the severity of life without parole sentences," the lawyers wrote in the lawsuit. "Indeed, the Pennsylvania Legislature has required individualized sentencing in nearly every sentencing scenario except (death by incarceration) sentences.”