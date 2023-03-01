The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is warning residents about a secret shopper scam offered through texts, emails and letters.

The office reported that the scam offers participation as a secret shopper without the need for an interview, and the "recruiter" typically sends a check worth more than the items intended for purchase, with the promise that the "shopper" gets to keep the rest of the money as a bonus.

The shopper is instructed to deposit the check right away, buy gift cards and provide the scammer with the number and pin on the gift cards.

The AG's Office said the checks are fraudulent, but take a few days to clear, which means the shoppers often already make the gift card purchases and lose money.

“Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can proactively keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe,” Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Anyone receiving suspicious emails, calls, or texts should report them to my office to help protect yourself and others.”

The AG's office said warning signs with this scam include a job listing or unsolicited mailing that guarantees you'll make a lot of money as a secret shopper, that the job requires you to pay up front to get started and that the "employer" sends a check or money order with instructions on how to return a portion back.

Those who may have been victim to this scam or others can submit a complaint to the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at www.attorneygeneral.gov, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.