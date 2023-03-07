The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday announced that Penn State Health has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve allegations of civil liability for submitting claims to Medicare that violated rules and regulations.

U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said Penn State Health voluntarily disclosed that between January 2015 and March 2019 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and between July 2015 and June 2018 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, the health system submitted claims to Medicare Part B for Evaluation & Management services that were not supported by the medical record on the same date of service as infusion services.

Karam said Penn State Health took prompt corrective action after the problems were discovered. It has agreed to pay $1,252,662.28 to settle the allegations.