Penn State ex-president Graham Spanier reports to jail

BELLEFONTE — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence for child endangerment in a case stemming from the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

An online inmate locator shows that Spanier is in custody at Centre County Correctional Facility, several miles from the Penn State campus. It wasn't immediately clear when Spanier reported to jail. Phone and email messages were left with jail officials on Wednesday. Spanier's attorney declined comment.

A judge upheld Spanier's sentence last month and ordered him to begin serving at least two months in the county jail by July 9 for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children.

After Spanier is released, he will spend two months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Spanier was charged over his response to a 2001 report that Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, had been spotted showering alone with a boy in a team locker room.