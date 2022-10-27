Pedestrian seriously injured in motorcycle crash following police pursuit in Wormleysburg

A pedestrian was seriously injured earlier this month after a motorcycle crash in Wormleysburg that occurred after a police pursuit was initiated over a helmet visor violation.

Nedeljko Ignjatovic, 26, of Yocumtown, on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing on charges of felony aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing police, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses. Additional charges of felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, misdemeanor DUI general impairment, DUI controlled substances and simple assault were also added on the day of the hearing, and those were waived to higher court as well.

The charges stem from an Oct. 14 pedestrian crash near the riverside restaurants off South Front Street in Wormleysburg.

West Shore Regional Police reported in an affidavit that a marked police cruiser was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 800 block of North Front Street when an officer observed two motorcycles traveling south, with one of the drivers operating his motorcycle with his visor up on his helmet.

Given that proper eye protection is a rule in the Motor Vehicle Code, the police officer moved to follow the operator, later identified as Ignjatovic, and caught up with him in the 200 block of North Front Street. The affidavit said the police officer activated his emergency lights, and Ignjatovic initially stopped to waive the officer to pass him. However, police said upon realization that he was being stopped, Ignjatovic fled south, running a solid red light at North Front Street and Walnut Street in the process.

Police said the officer was unable to read the registration plate, which was mounted vertically, and he pursued the motorcyclist, who increased his speed to about 80 mph.

The affidavit said that the officer remained in pursuit, claiming he had to get a better read on the registration tag, though he was unable to keep up with the motorcycle. Police said the officer left his emergency lights on to warn pedestrians as they were nearing Duke's Riverside Bar and Grille in the 300 block of South Front Street, but by the time he arrived in that area, he realized the motorcycle had crashed.

According to the affidavit, the officer first went to Ignjatovic who was lying in the road and complained of pain in his lower back and legs. It was then that Ignjatovic allegedly told the officer that he got scared during the traffic stop and ran because he did not have a license. Ignjatovic claimed that he had slowed down to 38 mph at the time of the crash.

The officer then evaluated the scene and discovered an ambulance crew taking care of a pedestrian who was struck in the crash, according to the affidavit. The affidavit did not have details about the crash itself, but it said the pedestrian had not been in the crosswalk at the time he was struck by the motorcycle.

The crash had severed part of the pedestrian's leg and severely mangled the other leg, and another police officer applied a tourniquet to each to prevent any hemorrhaging. The affidavit said the severed leg was found several yards away from his body.

Ignjatovic was arraigned on Oct. 17 on the charges. Bail was set at $100,000 cash, which he posted on Oct. 19. A formal arraignment in the case is set for Dec. 19.