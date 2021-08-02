Pedestrian injured after crash in Mechanicsburg Monday

An adult pedestrian was injured and transported by EMS for treatment after a crash in Mechanicsburg Borough Monday morning.

Mechanicsburg Police reported that they were dispatched to the intersection of West Main Street and North Frederick Street at 6:52 a.m. Monday.

Police did not name those involved, but noted that the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The crash closed Main Street between Market Street and York Street for a few hours, according to the borough.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police at 717-691-3300.