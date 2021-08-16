Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash on I-81 Saturday morning in Penn Township

A passenger was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township Saturday morning.

State Police at Carlisle did not report the name or age of the driver or passenger, but noted that neither were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police said the 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling north on I-81 and was passing multiple vehicles in the left lane at 10:33 a.m. Saturday, but the driver lost control of the vehicle when he or she attempted to maneuver into the right lane just after overtaking another vehicle.

The vehicle began to fishtail, traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, according to police.

The passenger, who was seated in the front seat, was declared dead at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported by Newville EMS to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to police.