A passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash after being ejected from a car Saturday afternoon on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro Township, according to State Police at Harrisburg.
Police said Joseph Oloni, 42, of Queens, New York, was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline E350 and was exiting I-81 north at Exit 65 when he failed to make the right curve of the exit ramp at 3:03 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle exited the road and rolled multiple times, eventually landing on its roof, police said.
Police said that multiple unrestrained passengers were ejected from the vehicle, including one passenger who suffered fatal injuries. Police are withholding the passenger’s name, pending notification of next of kin.
Oloni suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, according to police.
Police said they were assisted at the scene by multiple EMS and fire organizations.