A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Friday evening, according to State Police at Chambersburg.

Police did not name any of the individuals in the vehicles, including the woman who was killed, but reported that one vehicle was traveling west on Lincoln Way East near the Interstate 81 south on-ramp in Chambersburg when it crossed in front of a white Dodge Ram 1500 traveling east.

The Dodge Ram rolled multiple times following the collision, and a female passenger in the rear of the first vehicle was ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner. All other occupants of both vehicles were transported to several hospitals for treatment.