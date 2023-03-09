State Police at Carlisle said a passenger died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Dickinson Township.

Police did not identify the individuals in the crash, but said a 40-year-old man was driving a vehicle west on Pine Road approaching North Dickinson School Road at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck a tree on the roadside, and a 36-year-old female passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to a hospital for treatment. Police said she later died of her injuries.

Police said the identities of those in the vehicle are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. Police did not specify the injuries to the driver.