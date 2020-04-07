Pa. officials warn residents of tactics aimed at stealing banking information ahead of stimulus payments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Revenue and Department of Banking and Securities on Tuesday warned residents about phishing scams that are targeting people who are expecting to receive stimulus payments from the federal government in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic impact payments being distributed by the federal government will, in most cases, involve payments directly deposited into bank accounts that taxpayers previously listed on their federal tax returns. However, officials say the IRS has reported seeing a surge of scam artists posing as government officials to trick people into turning over their banking information.

State officials said this could allow scammers to steal your identity, file a fraudulent tax return in your name and use the personal data for other illicit purposes.

“If you have received an unsolicited email or phone call asking for your personal or financial information, the safest response is to delete the email or hang up the phone,” advised Acting Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague. “Consumers must remain vigilant about protecting their finances, especially if they are being pressured to act quickly.”