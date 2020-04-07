Pa. officials warn residents of tactics aimed at stealing banking information ahead of stimulus payments

The state Department of Revenue and Department of Banking and Securities on Tuesday warned residents about phishing scams that are targeting people who are expecting to receive stimulus payments from the federal government in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economic impact payments being distributed by the federal government will, in most cases, involve payments directly deposited into bank accounts that taxpayers previously listed on their federal tax returns. However, officials say the IRS has reported seeing a surge of scam artists posing as government officials to trick people into turning over their banking information.
State officials said this could allow scammers to steal your identity, file a fraudulent tax return in your name and use the personal data for other illicit purposes.
“If you have received an unsolicited email or phone call asking for your personal or financial information, the safest response is to delete the email or hang up the phone,” advised Acting Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague. “Consumers must remain vigilant about protecting their finances, especially if they are being pressured to act quickly.”
Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said residents should not provide their direct deposit or other banking information to anyone who contacts them over the phone, through email or text message or through social media.
According to the IRS, some of the emails associated with these phishing scams say "In order to receive your stimulus check via direct deposit, you will need to confirm your banking information."
These messages are being sent to taxpayers, as well as tax professionals, according to state officials.
Other warning signs for the scam include:
- Emphasis of the words "stimulus check" or "stimulus payment." The official terminology is "economic impact payment."
- Request for the taxpayer to sign over the economic impact payment to the scammer.
- Request by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information to "speed up" the payment.
- Suggestion that a tax refund or economic impact payment be made faster by working on the taxpayer's behalf. This scam could be done on social media or even in person, according to state officials.
- Mailing of a bogus check, perhaps in an odd amount, with information telling the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.
State officials also recommend residents make sure they are speaking to legitimate representatives of a government entity, approach unusual attachments and links in emails with caution and conduct some research online first before sharing information.
State officials also remind residents that the economic impact payments will be distributed automatically with no action required for most people.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.