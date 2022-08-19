Pa. Human Services warns SNAP recipients of scam text

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on Friday advised residents and those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that they may received a potential phishing scam text.

Acting Human Services Secretary Meg Snead said the scam indicates that the recipient was "approved for $1,000" in SNAP benefits and must click a link to obtain it.

The department warns that residents should not reply or share any personal information if they are contacted via text. The department does not send text messages to people who receive SNAP and other benefits from its 1-833-648-1964 number.

If the department does text someone, the text will not include details about a person's benefits, including the amount they are authorized to received; have a request for specific information; and/or have links to unofficial sites. Most of the department's texts will direct people to its dhs.pa.gov website, Compass or a site that ends in .gov, .org or .com, the department said.

Residents should report any texts about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling DHS' fraud tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

“If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that you need to click a link to access your benefits and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam," Snead said. "Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft."