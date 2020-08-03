Pa. Department of Health launches violence data dashboard

The dashboard includes data looking at causes of death and hospital discharges, with data on hospital discharges provided by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council. Data is available by gender, race/ethnicity, age group and geography.

With the current data on the dashboard, Cumberland County doesn't show many homicides or hospitalizations due to firearms, but it did show rising numbers of deaths by suicide and hospitalizations due to some type of self-harm.

In 2018, the last reporting year for data, there were 40 deaths due to suicide, 25 by firearm and 15 by a different method. Though it's only a slight increase from the 38 suicides recorded in 2017 and the 37 deaths recorded in 2014 and 2013, the use of firearms has increased.

Though the state warns hospitalizations should only be compared between 2016 and 2018 instead of any further back due to a change in coding, self-harm cases also rose, mostly in the category of poisoning. According to the dashboard, there were 107 hospital discharges due to self-harm poisoning in 2018 compared to 75 in 2017 and 89 in 2016.

On the other hand, self-harm discharges due to cutting or piercing declined to 12 cases in 2018 in Cumberland County from 21 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.

For those thinking about suicide or self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is a 24/7 free and confidential support service.