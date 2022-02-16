Pa. attorney general warns of misuse of AirTags to track people, property without consent

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday issued a consumer alert to warn residents of AirTags being misused to track people and their personal property without their knowledge or consent.

Shapiro said individuals have reported finding Apple AirTags attached to their cars, in their purses or coat pockets or on other personal property, while others have reported receiving alerts on their phones that their location information is being shared.

“It’s vital all Pennsylvanians, especially women and survivors of sexual assault and abuse know about how these devices can be misused and turned into a threat,” Shapiro said in a news release. “In the wrong hands, these tracking devices could lead to disaster. Pennsylvanians should know what to watch out for and how to protect themselves.”

AirTags are a tracking devices that Apple developed and can be used to find personal objects, such as keys, bicycles or luggage. Shapiro offered these tips to residents can safeguard themselves and their belongings:

Listen for unfamiliar beeping. When an AirTag is separated from a familiar device for some time, it will make a beeping noise.

AirTags can be stuck in various places, including in bags and pockets, under cars, inside of bumpers and the back of license plates.

To receive information on the AirTag, hold a smartphone up to the AirTag to get information, including the serial number. Write this information down and disable the AirTag by using the instructions on the screen or by removing the AirTag's battery. Residents can call local law enforcement for help.

Watch for "Item detected near you" notification on iPhones. An iPhone may show a notification if there is an unfamiliar AirTag near your device for a prolonged period of time. Tap the message when it comes up, and it will allow you to play a sound on the AirTag to find it. The app can also be used to disable it and find information. Make sure to get the information before disabling it. The feature only works on iPhones running iOS or iPadOS 14.5 or later.

For those with Android devices, download "Tracker Detect" from the Google Play Store, which allows the phone to find any unfamiliar AirTags within the Bluetooth range. Users will have to manually scan the area since the app will not scan for devices automatically.

Not all AirTags are malicious. Shapiro warns some are legitimately lose by their users, though if they are reported lost, the notification will tell users how to return them.

Update your Apple device's operating system to get new safety measures.

Shapiro also warned that it's not just AirTags that can be used in this way. Tile, GPS trackers and similar products could potentially pose a similar risk. He urges residents to check their personal belongings if they receive any suspicious notifications of their location being tracked.

Consumers who believe they may have found a misused Apple AirTag should contact local law enforcement.