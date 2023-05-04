Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry on Thursday announced that residents who were misled by TurboTax's owner Intuit into paying for free tax services should soon expect reimbursement after a national settlement.

About 4.4 million consumers nationwide were affected and will receive checks in the mail as the result of the $141 million multistate settlement. Of that, Pennsylvania will receive more than $4.76 million for the 158,779 consumers who reported being tricked into paying to file their federal tax return.

Eligible consumers will be contacted by mail about the settlement, with checks expected to be mailed this month.

“By requiring consumers to pay for tax-return services that should have been available for free, Intuit cheated taxpayers out of their hard earned money,” Henry said. “Intuit’s deceptive practices and aggressive advertising campaign were unnecessary and illegal; especially when the IRS offers free tax-return services for eligible consumers.”

Attorneys general from Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Texas and Washington announced the settlement last year, and all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have signed onto the agreement.

Eligible consumers includes those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, but who had been eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify, with most expected to receive between $29 and $30.