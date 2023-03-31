A Mechanicsburg business owner will serve one year and one day in prison for owing more than $250,000 in taxes, United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced in a news release Friday.

Travis Stelzer, 45, of Pelham, Massachusetts, was sentenced for tax evasion Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner.

Stelzer, who owns Top Gun Staffing Inc., filed tax forms with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in January of 2016 where he under-reported his gross receipts in tax returns filed on behalf of the business, and misrepresented the company's income, the release said.

On Oct. 3, he entered a guilty plea to tax evasion and agreed to pay $255,353 in restitution to the IRS, according to the release.

The IRS investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.