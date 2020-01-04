Overdose deaths fell by at least 15% in 2019 in Cumberland County, according to preliminary data from the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.
It’s the second straight year overdose deaths have fallen since a spike in 2017, creating a bit of modest but welcome good news as Cumberland and other central Pennsylvania counties continue to combat the opioid crisis.
At least 41 people suffered overdose deaths in 2019, with toxicology results pending in three additional cases, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. That’s down from 52 in 2018 and about half of the 86 fatalities in the peak year of 2017.
Compared to historical averages, however, 41 overdose deaths is still abnormally high. For example, there were four in 2004, Jack Carroll, executive director of the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission, told The Sentinel a year ago.
He credited the increased availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone for contributing to the decline beginning in 2018.
Overall, 2018 and 2019 were a bit of a mixed bag for substance use in Pennsylvania, as some communities began to see progress in fighting opioid abuse but methamphetamine and cocaine use increased in urban areas.
Anyone who needs help to combat substance addiction is encouraged to contact the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission at 717-240-6300 or the national substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-4357.