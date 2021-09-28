 Skip to main content
One person sent to hospital after crash in Upper Allen Township Tuesday
One person sent to hospital after crash in Upper Allen Township Tuesday

A single-vehicle crash in Upper Allen Township Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

 Upper Allen Police

A single-vehicle crash in Upper Allen Township Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

Upper Allen Police responded to the 1100 block of South York Street around 1 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with injuries. The investigation determined that a teen driver was operating a Ford Ranger at a high rate of speed, traveling south on South York Street. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a utility pole, became airborne then struck a tree before coming to rest.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Upper Allen Police were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police and the Silver Spring Ambulance & Rescue Association.

