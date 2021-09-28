One person sent to hospital after crash in Upper Allen Township Tuesday

A single-vehicle crash in Upper Allen Township Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

Upper Allen Police responded to the 1100 block of South York Street around 1 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with injuries. The investigation determined that a teen driver was operating a Ford Ranger at a high rate of speed, traveling south on South York Street. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a utility pole, became airborne then struck a tree before coming to rest.