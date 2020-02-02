One in jail, another sought in November robbery of gas station in Lower Allen

Lower Allen Township Police are seeking one person after arresting a woman in a November robbery at a gas station.

Police said they are looking for Joshua Lee Brown, 24, of Harrisburg, and that they arrested Lakrissta Antoine Vines, 21, of Harrisburg, in connection with the Nov. 15 robbery at the Gulf Station on Cedar Cliff Drive.

Police said the incident happened at 11:17 p.m. Nov. 15 when a woman entered the gas station and made a small purchase. She then walked out to a vehicle, talked to someone in the car and re-entered the store to make another small purchase.

When the clerk opened the register for the second purchase, a man wearing a bandanna over most of his face rushed into the store, jumped the counter, tackled the clerk and pummeled him until he was knocked unconscious, according to police. While the clerk was assaulted, the woman grabbed cash out of the register.

Police said the man also grabbed some cash before they both ran out of the store and exited in a vehicle toward Interstate 83.

Through an investigation, police identified the man as Brown and the woman as Vines, issuing an arrest warrant for both.

Vines was arrested and arraigned on Friday afternoon on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and theft. Bail was set at $100,000 cash, which she was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Brown is still being sought on similar charges.

Joshua Brown

Brown
Lakrissta Vines

Vines

