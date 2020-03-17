One flown to hospital after North Middleton crash Monday

A Mechanicsburg man was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in North Middleton Township Monday.

North Middleton Township Police said the crash occurred on Waggoners Gap Road at Enola Road. Dispatch reports indicate the crash happened at 11:18 a.m. Monday.

Police said Justin Horning of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Route 944 when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection and hit a 2006 Mazda that was traveling north on Route 74.

The impact caused the pickup truck to hit a guide rail and roll over, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.

Horning was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for moderate injuries, but one of his passengers, David Horning, was flown to Holy Spirit for moderate injuries after he was extricated from the vehicle.

Horning also had two boys in the car who suffered minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Mazda, Wyatt Owens, and his passenger, Brittany Altland, both of Honey Grove, Pennsylvania, suffered moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Holy Spirit. Police said Altland had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.