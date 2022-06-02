Ohio man killed in I-81 crash in East Pennsboro Township Wednesday morning

A tractor-trailer driver was killed after a crash on Interstate 81 early Wednesday morning in East Pennsboro Township, according to State Police at Harrisburg.
Police said Daniel Coughlin, 53, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving a tractor-trailer south on I-81 near mile marker 64.5 at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday when he failed to make the left curve in the highway. The tractor-trailer exited the north side of the road, entered the right shoulder and struck the rear end trailer of a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked along the right shoulder of the highway.
Coughlin's tractor-trailer then continued into the grassy roadside, struck a light pole and overturned onto its passenger side.
Coughlin was wearing a seat belt, but was transported to UPMC West Shore and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the other tractor-trailer, Mihail Maistrenko, 70, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was not injured, but his trailer was towed from the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident.
