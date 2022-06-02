 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ohio man killed in I-81 crash in East Pennsboro Township Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A tractor-trailer driver was killed after a crash on Interstate 81 early Wednesday morning in East Pennsboro Township, according to State Police at Harrisburg.

Police said Daniel Coughlin, 53, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving a tractor-trailer south on I-81 near mile marker 64.5 at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday when he failed to make the left curve in the highway. The tractor-trailer exited the north side of the road, entered the right shoulder and struck the rear end trailer of a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked along the right shoulder of the highway.

Coughlin's tractor-trailer then continued into the grassy roadside, struck a light pole and overturned onto its passenger side.

Coughlin was wearing a seat belt, but was transported to UPMC West Shore and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other tractor-trailer, Mihail Maistrenko, 70, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was not injured, but his trailer was towed from the scene.

People are also reading…

Police are still investigating the incident.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 31

Sentinel police log for May 31

Today's Sentinel police log includes men arrested on theft warrants in Carlisle and a crash outside the Boiling Springs Memorial Day parade.

Sentinel police log for June 1

Sentinel police log for June 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest at a park, and an investigation into a social media threat at Trinity High School.

Watch Now: Related Video

Underwater wonder: The race to save a Marseille cave's prehistoric art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News