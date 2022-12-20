 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials search for 19-year-old man who went missing Monday in Pine Grove Furnace State Park

  • Updated
Luke Rissler

Pennsylvania State Police and area officials are searching for a 19-year-old man who was reported missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park Monday, according to the South Central Task Force.

Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday and was last seen walking from his family's cabin toward a bathroom at the state park with his dog. When his dog returned without him, his parents called authorities.

Rissler is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a hood, jeans and sneakers.

Crews are continuing to search the 696-acre park, which is surrounded by Michaux State Forest.

The family cabin is near the intersection of Route 233 and Pine Grove Road, and officials said search dogs were used in this area and on local trails. They noted there are numerous cabins in the park, all of which are being searched.

Police have so far conducted ground and aerial searches of the area, with concerns regarding overnight temperatures. Emergency response agencies from York County is also assisting the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Those who have seen the man should call 911.

