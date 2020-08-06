Officials investigating the death of two Carlisle women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday that it is investigating the deaths of two Carlisle women.

Coroner Charley Hall told ABC27 News that the deaths of Sydney Parmelee and Kaylee Lyons, both 2014 graduates of Carlisle High School, were reported to his office. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Carlisle Police Sgt. David Miller said on Monday that there are death investigations being conducted in conjunction with the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, as well as with the Dauphin County Coroner's Office, but he said there have been no final determinations of death in those instances.

He did not specify Parmelee and Lyons as the victims, and said the investigations are ongoing and that they would not be releasing any information at this time.

Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert did not yet return a request for information.