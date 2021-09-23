October trial scheduled for teens accused of killing Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets in Nashvile

Two teenagers accused of killing Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets during a robbery in 2019 are scheduled to go before a jury in October.

Court records for Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County show that Diamond Lewis, now 17, and Decorrius Wright, now 18, are scheduled for trial on Oct. 25.

Yorlets, a 2013 Carlisle High School graduate, was shot and killed during an alleged robbery Feb. 7, 2019, outside his home in Nashville, where he had moved to pursue a music career with his band Carverton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright, 16 at the time of the robbery, and Lewis, 15 at the time of the robbery, were each indicted on multiple charges and face first-degree murder charges. Together Lewis and Wright face 12 charges related to the shooting, including robbery and theft of vehicle charges.

The cases against Wright and Lewis were moved to adult court in February 2020. A grand jury indictment followed in June 2020 with arraignment in July 2020.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.