Northern York County police search for man, who is also suspect in Lower Allen robbery

Northern York County Regional Police have charged two people in a November robbery after similar charges were filed in Lower Allen Township stemming from a gas station robbery that same month.
Northern York County Regional Police on Tuesday said the Joshua Lee Brown, 24, of Harrisburg, is being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and simple assault, and Lakrissta Vines, 21, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with a Nov. 17 robbery at Motel 6, in the 100 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.
Police said a woman went to the front desk of the motel and asked the night clerk for change for a dollar bill. The clerk reported that when she opened the cash register, and a man jumped over the counter and struck her in the head.
The man removed cash from the register, and they both fled the motel, according to police. The attack resulted in injuries to the cashier, though she did not seek medical attention, police said.
Brown and Vines were developed as suspects, and both face charges out of Lower Allen Township for a similar robbery. In that November case, Vines approached the clerk to make a small purchase, and when the clerk opened the register, Brown jumped the counter and attacked the clerk, Lower Allen police previously reported. Both took cash out of the register.
Vines is already in Cumberland County Prison on the Lower Allen charges, and both Lower Allen and Northern York County Regional Police are still looking for Brown.