Northern York County man dies after slipping on ice, being pinned under vehicle
alert

York County coroner logo

DOVER, Pa. — A man who slipped on ice and was pinned under his vehicle later died at a Pennsylvania hospital, authorities said.

The York County coroner's office was called to WellSpan York Hospital just before 1:30 p.m. Friday about the case.

Police reported that the vehicle was apparently left in drive when the man got out in Dover Township. After he slipped on the ice, police said, the vehicle rolled onto his legs, pinning him under the tire, the coroner's office said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said. The death was ruled accidental. The man's name and other details weren't released pending notification of his relatives.

