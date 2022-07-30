North Middletown Township police investigate reports of counterfeit $20 bills

North Middleton Township police are investigating two reports early Thursday morning of counterfeit $20 bills being used to make purchases at the Speedway Gas station, 712 N. Hanover St.

Officers responded to the first report around 2:24 a.m. Police say an unidentified Black male approached a patron outside and request that items be purchased. The patron obliged and the purchase was made.

Over an hour later, at 3:54 a.m., the same Black male was seen outside the store while another patron attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill, according to reports.

Police said the bills had the label “copy money” on them. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-243-7910.