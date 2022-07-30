 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Middletown Township police investigate reports of counterfeit $20 bills

counterfeit bills

North Middleton Township police are investigating two reports early Thursday morning of counterfeit $20 bills being used to make purchases at the Speedway Gas station at 712 N. Hanover St. Police said the bills had the label "copy money" on them.

 North Middleton Township police

North Middleton Township police are investigating two reports early Thursday morning of counterfeit $20 bills being used to make purchases at the Speedway Gas station, 712 N. Hanover St.

Officers responded to the first report around 2:24 a.m. Police say an unidentified Black male approached a patron outside and request that items be purchased. The patron obliged and the purchase was made.

Over an hour later, at 3:54 a.m., the same Black male was seen outside the store while another patron attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill, according to reports.

Police said the bills had the label “copy money” on them. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-243-7910.

