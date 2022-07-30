North Middletown Township police investigate reports of counterfeit $20 bills

North Middleton Township police are investigating two reports early Thursday morning of counterfeit $20 bills being used to make purchases at the Speedway Gas station, 712 N. Hanover St.
Officers responded to the first report around 2:24 a.m. Police say an unidentified Black male approached a patron outside and request that items be purchased. The patron obliged and the purchase was made.
Over an hour later, at 3:54 a.m., the same Black male was seen outside the store while another patron attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill, according to reports.
Police said the bills had the label “copy money” on them. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-243-7910.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.